



Karachi: The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has announced plans to observe August 14, 2024, as Black Day across Sindh in protest against the creation of Pakistan on this day in 1947.





The organisation has called on its workers to wear black armbands, hoist black flags at intersections, and display the national flag in an act of protest.





JSFM's Chairman Sohail Abro, along with key members Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Sodho Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, and Pireeh Sindhu, issued a statement condemning the formation of Pakistan, describing it as a "mistake of history" and a "dark day for humanity."





They argue that the creation of Pakistan based on the two-nation theory, which they believe was proven invalid with the independence of Bangladesh in 1971, has led to the subjugation of historical nations such as the Sindhi, Baloch, Saraiki, Gilgiti, Kashmiri, and Pashtun by what they describe as a "terrorist state" dominated by the Punjabi military establishment.





According to the JSFM leadership, the people of Sindh and other regions are being oppressed economically, politically, and geographically, with their lands and resources being occupied by force.





The movement asserts that the right to self-determination and freedom is their birthright, and they vow to continue their struggle until they achieve independence from Pakistan.





As August 14 approaches, the JSFM has also raised concerns about the ongoing raids, abductions, and disappearances of pro-independence political workers in Sindh, allegedly carried out by state agencies.





The movement has appealed to international organisations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and various human rights groups, to support their cause for freedom and human rights.





JSFM's planned observance of Black Day on August 14 is expected to be a significant demonstration of their continued resistance against the state of Pakistan.





