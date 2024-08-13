Tehran: A day after some Western countries called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and hinted at serious consequences should such an attack take place, Iran has hit back stating that "no practical and effective measures" have been taken by the Western countries to deal with the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.





Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has put out a statement on developments in the region.





On August 12, leaders of France, Germany, and the UK called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place.





Reacting to leaders of the Western countries, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said, such a statement was published at a time when Israel is continuing to commit "all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and war crimes against the defenseless Palestinian nation, due to the indifference of the Western countries supporting the regime."





The impunity of the Israeli authorities has added to their "shamelessness" in committing the most "wicked offenses and international crimes," the Iran foreign ministry spokesperson added.





Kanaani also pointed to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and blasted the United Nations and the UN Security Council for their "failure to adopt a deterrent move" against Israel for more than ten months.





He also warned that Israel's inhumane crimes against Palestine and its assassinations overseas are taking new dimensions every day.





The Iranian diplomat added, "surprisingly, no practical and effective measures have been taken by Western countries to stop or deal with the geopolitical crisis. The Iran foreign ministry spokesperson particularly took names of Germany, France, and the UK.





Kanaani further noted the statement by these three countries, without making any objection against the Israel's offenses and international crimes, "shamelessly demands" the Islamic Republic of Iran not take any deterrent measures against Israel, that "violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity."





The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed, "Such demands are void of political logic, in complete contradiction to the principles and rules of international law, and excessive."





He added that these three countries' request is regarded as a "public and practical support for the origin of international crimes and terrorism in the region, and as an encouragement and reward to those who order and commit genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorism."





Meanwhile, Kanaani said, "If the mentioned countries are really looking for peace and stability in the region, they should once and for all stand against the belligerence and adventurism" of Israeli regime, and immediately stop the war against Gaza and the violence against Palestinian citizens.





"The Islamic Republic of Iran is firm and resolute in defending its sovereignty and national security, as well as helping to establish lasting stability in the region and creating deterrence against the real origin and main source of insecurity and terrorism in the region," Kanaani stated and emphasized, "it won't ask for permission from anyone to use its established rights."





The spokesperson for the Iranian diplomatic service reiterated that the inaction of the states and the UN Security Council towards Israel, and also the large-scale political and military support by the Western governments to the regime, is the main factor in the spread of the crisis in the region.





He held the supporters of the Israeli regime responsible for its ongoing and unrestricted crimes in Gaza and West Asia.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







