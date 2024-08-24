



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and expressed his desire to further develop bilateral ties between the two nations.





Congratulating his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the occasion, Jaishankar posted on X, "Felicitations to FM Dmytro Kuleba and the Government and people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day. Look forward to the further development of our bilateral ties."





He underscored the strengthening ties between India and Ukraine, sharing key milestones of bilateral cooperation achieved over the past year.





Jaishankar's post highlighted several milestones that reflected the deepening of India-Ukraine relations. These include the 9th India-Ukraine Foreign Office Consultations held in Kyiv in July 2023, a review meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission in March 2024, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August 2024 focused on implementing High Impact Community Development Projects.





The presentation also highlighted India's commitment to health cooperation, with the Indian government gifting four BHISHM cubes--comprising essential medicines and equipment--for first-line care during medical emergencies. This contribution is part of a broader effort that has seen Indian pharmaceutical companies donate over USD 10 million in medical aid and financial assistance to Ukraine.





The areas of cooperation outlined by Jaishankar extend beyond health. An MoU on the regulation of medical products was signed in August 2024, along with an agreement on cooperation in agriculture and the food industry.





These agreements are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting Ukraine's agricultural sector and ensuring food security, an area of strategic importance given the ongoing conflict in the region.





Cultural diplomacy has also been a focal point of India-Ukraine relations. A Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-28 was signed in August 2024, which includes activities such as the celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga and the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Kyiv.





Jaishankar's message follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv. PM Modi undertook a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1991.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







