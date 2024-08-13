



Dhaka: Members of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh held a protest, over recent violence against them, outside Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka where the country's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is staying.





The protestors held posters of their family members who went missing during the incidents of violence in the country.





Prof Yunus, who has reached out to the Hindu community following the violence, convened a meeting at Jamuna state guest house. The meeting, which was attended by all the advisors, was like a cabinet meeting, and discussions focused on the recent violence including attacks on minority Hindu, future direction of Bangladesh and restoring peace in the country, officials said. They said it was like the first cabinet meeting of the interim government, which assumed office after Sheikh Hasina apparently resigned as Prime Minister earlier this month. There was heightened security outside the Jamuna State Guest House.





A minor clash occurred between the Army personnel and the members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who went missing during the incidents of violence in the country.





Apart from members of Hindu community, residents of Bangladesh whose family members are missing, staged a demonstration outside the Jamuna guest house in Dhaka. They demanded that Prof Yunus meet them and provide assurances that the atrocities against their community would cease.





Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate, visited the historic Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka in Dhaka on Tuesday, where he assured the minorities in Bangladesh of their safety and security in the country.





"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Prof Yunus was quoted as saying by Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.





"In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why, such issues arise. institutional arrangements need to be fixed," he added.





According to the Daily Star, Prof Yunus met with representatives of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, as well as officials from the temple management board. Prof Yunus was accompanied by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain.





Following Prof Younus' visit, a significant meeting was held between representatives of the Muslim community and the Hindu minority at the temple. This gathering served as a platform for open dialogue, where both communities discussed various issues and worked towards strengthening communal harmony.





Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation with Sheikh Hasina apparently resigning from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 and leaving the country amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.





Prof Muhammad Yunus's outreach is being seen as an effort to calm frayed nerves in the Bangladesh's minority community. Recently several Hindu groups protested the violence against their community. Protests were reported from Bangladesh and cities like Toronto and London.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








