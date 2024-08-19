



Tel Aviv: Israeli police are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, CNN reported.





Another person was injured after being hit in the lower body by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital for treatment.





District Commander Peretz Amar stated that the deceased is believed to have been carrying the explosive material. The police have not yet identified the individual who died in the explosion.





Peretz Amar mentioned that it is "too early to say" whether the incident in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. The police received several calls reporting the loud explosion on HaLehi Street in Tel Aviv, CNN reported.





Speaking to reporters at the scene, Peretz Amar confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb, The Times of Israel reported.





He noted that identifying the deceased is crucial to understanding the motive. He also stated that the injured person might be able to assist in the investigation, according to The Times of Israel.





Amar said, "It is difficult to identify the body." He added, "We know that he is not an innocent civilian, but someone who was carrying an explosive device."





"Was this a criminal act or a [terrorist] attack? The identity of the deceased is key to determining this," he said, adding that the possibility of an attempted attack is heightened by the findings at the site of the incident.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







