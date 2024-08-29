India's sophisticated AKASH-1S air defence system being fired during Army exercise in Pohkran





Armenia is actively expanding its defence procurement strategy by seeking advanced drones and medium-range surface-to-air missiles from India. This move is part of Armenia’s broader efforts to enhance its military capabilities and secure its airspace.





Armenia has already acquired the Akash-1S Air Defence system and is considering additional acquisitions. The potential purchases include the Indo-Israeli MR medium-range air defence systems and the Akash-NG air defence systems.





Armenia’s procurement of the Akash-1S system marks a significant step in its defence strategy. The Akash-1S is a sophisticated air defence system capable of shooting down aircraft at distances of up to 30 kilometers. This system provides reliable protection against air threats, enhancing Armenia’s air defence capabilities. However, media reports indicate that India has not yet started delivering the Akash-1S system to Armenia, with deliveries expected to begin next year.





In addition to the Akash-1S, Armenia is showing interest in two other advanced systems: the MR-SAM and the Akash-NG.





Developed as a collaboration between India and Israel, the MR-SAM (Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile) is already in production. This system is designed to provide robust air defence capabilities and is seen as a reliable option due to its established production line and immediate availability.





The Akash-NG (Next Generation) is an upgraded version of the Akash system. It offers enhanced capabilities and is currently awaiting orders from the Indian army. However, its availability may be delayed by 2-3 years due to pending domestic orders.





Armenia plans to conduct thorough technical evaluations of both the MR-SAM and Akash NG systems after receiving the Akash-1S. This evaluation will ensure that the selected system meets Armenia’s defence requirements and provides the best possible protection for its airspace.





Based on initial assessments and the established production line, the MR-SAM appears to be the preferred option for Armenia. Sources indicate that its immediate availability and proven production capabilities make it a more attractive choice.





Armenia’s decision to diversify its defence procurement strategy by including Indian missile systems reflects a strategic move to enhance its military capabilities amid regional threats. By securing advanced air defence systems, Armenia aims to bolster its national security and ensure robust protection against potential threats.





This procurement strategy also shows Armenia’s efforts to build stronger defence ties with India, leveraging India’s advanced defence technology to meet its strategic needs. The collaboration between Armenia and India in the defence sector is expected to deepen further as both countries explore additional opportunities for cooperation.