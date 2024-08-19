



Panabyte Technologies has recently secured a significant contract worth ₹2.62 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to carry out Procurement, Installation and Commissioning of Human and Vehicle Access Control . This contract is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its operations and engage in projects related to defence and technology.





This win is notable as it reflects the company's capabilities in the defence sector, which is crucial for its growth and market presence. The contract aligns with DRDO's initiatives to collaborate with private firms for technological advancements and production capabilities.





Panabyte Technologies Ltd is a leading solutions provider in the country, offering wide range of solutions and services across various verticals in technology solutions, consulting and business systems integration involving, electronic and security systems, card printing, asset management, and maintenance services for technology solutions, peripherals, and accessories to our valuable clients.





