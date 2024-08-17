



The ₹305 Crore-order involves the manufacturing and supply of 244 units of the Sight - 25 HD Electro-Optics (EO) System. The Sight-25HD EO System is expected to enhance the capabilities of L&T's CIWS program, which is crucial for naval defence.





Additionally, the order includes charges for an extended warranty and an Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package, all to be used in L&T's Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) program.





Paras Defence will fulfil the Indian Content (IC) requirements of the order through a separate contract to be issued by Controp-Paras Technologies. The order is expected to be executed within a time frame of 47 months.





Paras Defence is a private sector company focused on the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company serves four key segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.





