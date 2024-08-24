



New Delhi: Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, the Commander of the Brazilian Navy, paid tribute at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath. He was also honoured with a “Guard of Honour” at South Block.





This visit marks a significant step in strengthening military cooperation between India and Brazil, as both countries work towards finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding in key strategic areas. The meeting highlights the deepening partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to bolstering defence capabilities.





Agencies







