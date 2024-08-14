



The Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) is an indigenous missile system developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed primarily to provide air defence for moving armoured columns against aerial threats. The project was sanctioned in July 2014 with a budget of approximately ₹476.43 crore (around $91 million in 2023).





The QRSAM has a range of 30 kilometers and can engage targets at altitudes of up to 10 kilometers. This missile system is canister-based, which enhances its transportability and shelf life by controlling the internal environment. It features a fully automated command and control system, which includes two radars: the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar. Both radars provide 360-degree coverage and have capabilities for search and track on the move. The entire system is mounted on highly mobile platforms, allowing it to provide air defence while on the move.



The indigenously built Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is being considered for a new role by the Indian Air Force (IAF).





However, it is currently possible to be used as an essential defence layer for the powerful S-400 long-range air defence system. One of India’s mainstays for air defence, the S-400, is susceptible to numerous rocket launcher saturation attacks, which are an enemy technique used to overwhelm the system.





In response, the IAF is taking into account the QRSAM’s capability to intercept incoming rockets and missiles at closer ranges, thereby offering the S-400 with a vital defensive cover.





In order to further increase the survivability of the S-400, the Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to use anti-radiation decoy systems developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





These decoys will shield the system’s engagement radars from enemy anti-radiation missiles. The combination of the S-400, QRSAM, and anti-radiation decoys is expected to significantly bolster India’s air defence capabilities and deter potential adversaries.





The QRSAM is equipped with a fully automated command and control system and is capable of neutralizing long-range cruise missiles, low radar cross-section aerial threats, and tactical ballistic missiles.





