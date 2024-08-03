



Recent media reports alleging that 600 Pakistani Special Service Group (SSG) commandos have infiltrated into Kashmir have been dismissed as fake news. These claims have sparked significant concern and debate regarding security in the Kashmir and Jammu region in particular.





Details of The Claims





The allegations originated from statements made by former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, and Kashmiri activist Amjad Ayub Mirza. They suggested that a large-scale infiltration was orchestrated by Major General Adil Rehmani, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Pakistan's SSG, with claims of commandos already being active in the Kupwara region. However, these assertions have been met with scepticism.





Official Response





Indian defence sources have dismissed the reports of mass infiltration as highly improbable. They noted that while some SSG personnel might be involved in smaller, targeted operations, the idea of an entire unit infiltrating is unlikely. The Indian security agencies are actively monitoring the situation with modern state-of-the-art electronic surveillance tools and have taken steps to bolster their presence in Jammu and Kashmir, including relocating battalions of the Assam Rifles to enhance counter-terror operations.





In summary, while there are ongoing concerns about infiltration and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the specific claims regarding the infiltration of 600 SSG commandos have been officially dismissed as unfounded. The situation remains fluid, and security forces are on high alert to address any potential threats that may arise due to unwarranted Pakistani intrusions.





Agencies







