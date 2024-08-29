Representation

INS ‘Arighat’ to further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, establish strategic balance & peace and play a decisive role in the country’s security, said the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address after the launch of the nuke boat





The second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024 at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. In his address, the Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that ‘Arighat’ will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country. He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy, DRDO & the Industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation of self power. He appreciated the fact that the country’s industrial sector, especially MSMEs, have received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political will which put India at par with a nuclear weapon state, the Defence Minister said, “Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil” .

The construction of INS Arighat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research & development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured & integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and Naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighat will enhance India’s capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests.





INS Arighat is the second submarine in the Arihant class of nuclear-powered submarines, designed and built in India. It will join INS Arihant, which has been in service since 2009.

The Indian Navy has already developed and tested long-range nuclear missiles from both submarines successfully. It is expected that the Navy will get its third nuclear submarine very soon. The other two Arihant Class submarines are planned to be completed by 2035-36.

The Indian nuclear-powered ballistic submarines have been named the Arihant class which is a Sanskrit word meaning the 'Destroyer of the Enemy'. The name befits the strategic significance of a nuclear-powered submarine. Among the many options considered, the name 'Arihant' was selected and approved at all levels because of its subtlety and appropriateness in conveying the resolve.





Specifications And Capabilities





INS Arighat weighs over 6,000 tons and can achieve a maximum surface speed of 12-15 knots (22 to 28 km/h) and a submerged speed of up to 24 knots (44 km/h).





The submarine is equipped to carry 12 K-15 Sagarika missiles, which have a range of 750 km, or four K-4 missiles with a range of 3,500 km. This capability significantly enhances India's second-strike capability, aligning with its no-first-use nuclear policy. Capable of carrying out underwater missile attacks, INS Arighat is equipped with sonar communication systems, sea-based missiles and anti-radiation protection systems.





Designed for stealth, INS Arighat can remain submerged for extended periods, making it a highly survivable asset in naval warfare.





Feature Details Project Built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Visakhapatnam Shipbuilding Centre. Nuclear-Powered Speed Runs on a nuclear reactor, allowing it to move faster than conventional submarines, matching the speed of surface ships. Endurance Unlike regular submarines that can stay underwater for only a few hours, INS Arighat can remain submerged for months. Surface Speed Can travel at a speed of 12-15 knots (22 to 28 km/h) on the surface. Underwater Speed Capable of reaching speeds of 24 nautical miles (44 km/h) underwater. Launch Tubes Equipped with eight launch tubes. Dimensions Length: 111.6 meters, Width: 11 meters, Height: 9.5 meters. Weight The submarine weighs 6,000 tonnes. Combat Capabilities Equipped for underwater missile attacks, featuring sonar communication systems, sea-based missiles, and anti-radiation protection systems.





The commissioning of INS Arighat is a pivotal moment for India's indigenous nuclear submarine program, which began with the launch of its predecessor, INS Arihant, in 2018. This development not only showcases India's growing self-reliance in defence technology—approximately 96% of its components are sourced domestically—but also strengthens its nuclear triad, which includes land, air, and sea-based nuclear capabilities.





