



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that several countries participating in the Third Voice of Global South Summit expressed their concern over terrorism and extremism with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioning it in his opening remarks.





Addressing a press conference after the Summit, which was held virtually, Jaishankar said that the countries also spoke of debt burden, partly in terms of borrowings and also about economic pressures.





"A number of people did mention, I would say perhaps more at the Foreign Minister's meeting, on terrorism, extremism. Prime Minister himself mentioned it in his opening remarks as issues on which Global South has a shared concern. Obviously, everybody has their own version of this particular challenge. I would say people are pretty clear about it. I don't think anybody defended it or caveated it or justified it in any way," he said, answering a query.





In his opening remarks at the Summit, PM Modi said terrorism, extremism and separatism "continue to pose serious threats to our societies."





Answering another query on debt burden, Jaishankar said no particular country was mentioned.





"But the debt burden was clearly mentioned that yes, we have debt burdens and part of it was in terms of borrowings but also concern that look we are facing this liquidity crunch, this is affecting our trade, today we are under economic pressure, so it was a mix really of all of this and also that we need more access to more windows of lending," he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the opening remarks at the Inaugural Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit 3.0. He also made closing remarks.





The Global South Summit initiative began as an extension of PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.





It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.





India hosted the first Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13 2023, and the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17, both in virtual format.





Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South. The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two Summits was appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India's Presidency last year, including in the G-20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.





At the third summit, the countries of the Global South continued deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain.





The third summit was also held in virtual format and was structured into Leaders' Session and Ministerial sessions.





