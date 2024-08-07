



New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its latest Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-08, on August 15. This launch, which coincides with India’s Independence Day, will be conducted from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3.





EOS-08 is designed to enhance capabilities in environmental monitoring, disaster management, and satellite technology. Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 Bus, the satellite will operate in a low Earth orbit at an altitude of 475 km with a mission life of one year and a weight of approximately 175.5 kg.





Key instruments on EOS-08 include the Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR) for day and night imaging in infrared bands, and the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload for ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, flood detection, and inland waterbody monitoring. Additionally, the SiC UV Dosimeter is designed to monitor UV irradiance and serve as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation. The satellite also features an advanced integrated avionics system known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, which supports up to 400 Gb of data storage and combines multiple functions into a single efficient unit.





The SSLV-D3 mission represents a significant advancement in ISRO’s satellite technology and launch capabilities. The SSLV is tailored to meet the growing global demand for small satellite launches, offering a cost-effective and flexible solution for deploying small satellites into low Earth orbit. With a payload capacity of up to 500 kg, the SSLV is designed for quick and efficient launches, catering to the needs of Earth observation, communications, and scientific research.





ISRO Press Release



