



California: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Information Technology and Industries Sridhar Babu Duddilla and their team members visited Apple headquarters in California, following his arrival on Friday.





During his visit, he met with senior Apple executives in manufacturing, public policy, and healthcare divisions.





"Exhilarating to visit Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for #Hyderabad and #Telangana as a leading investment destinations in several sectors," Revanth Reddy said in a post on X.





"My team, including my minister colleague @OffDSB, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics park, Skills University, AI city, Future City and other game-changing initiatives to the senior Apple Executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions," he added.





Further, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the positive discussions will lead to beneficial outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana, positioning the state as a leading investment destination in various sectors.





"Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana," the Telangana CM said on X.





Earlier in the day, Telangana CM and his team arrived in California. The delegation is set to hold interactions with some of the greatest companies in Silicon Valley in the next few days.





Consul General of India in San Francisco, K Srikar Reddy, received Reddy, Duddilla and his team at San Jose Airport in California on Thursday.





In a post on X, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office stated, "Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula, Minister for IT & Industries Sri @OffDSB, and Team, received a warm welcome to California. The delegation is highly excited about the prospects and opportunities for partnerships for #Hyderabad, and #Telangana in their interactions with some of the greatest companies in Silicon Valley in the next few days."





Before arriving in California, Revanth Reddy and his delegation visited New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Dallas and Texas.





"After successfully completing the New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Dallas and Texas legs of the US Tour, Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula and his team are going to shortly begin their California pitch. Following interactions with several top CEOs in the West Coast, the Chief Minister and Team will turn the focus from Technology to Urban Development and Hyderabad 4.0 in South Korea in the coming few days," Telangana CMO posted on X.





