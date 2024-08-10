



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the government has taken up the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces with relevant Moscow authorities, adding that, 13 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces.





Jaishankar's response came in reply to a question raised by Congress MP Adoor Prakash in the Lok Sabha, regarding Indian nationals serving in the Russian army.





Further, he also noted that the government is pushing for the early discharge of these individuals and ensuring their safety and well-being.





"Early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, as well as their safety and well-being, has been taken up strongly by the Government with relevant Russian authorities at various levels," Jaishankar said.





"While the exact number of such Indian nationals is not known, information currently available indicates that 13 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces, while another 66 individuals are seeking early discharge," he added.





Jaishankar also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, where PM Modi emphasised the need for the early release of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces, adding India has taken legal action against those responsible for misleading Indian nationals





Prime Minister Modi paid an official visit to Russia on July 8-9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.





"During his recent visit to Russia in July 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reiterated the urgent need for early release of all Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces. The law enforcement authorities of India have taken action under relevant provisions of Indian law against those involved in misleading Indian nationals into service in the Russian armed forces," Jaishankar said





"The number of Indian nationals in the armed forces of other nations is not known. Our Missions and Posts accord high priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals abroad and take appropriate action, as and when any request for assistance is received," he added.





Following this, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi shared a post on X, in which he expressed concern over the increasing number of Indian nationals serving in foreign armies and called on the government to clarify its efforts to address this issue.





Further, he noted that many are forced to take up such jobs due to a lack of employment opportunities in India.





"Cases of Indian nationals serving in dangerous circumstances for foreign armies on foreign soil are on the rise. More often than not, they are forced to take up such jobs because there are no employment opportunities in our country today," Congress MP said in a post on X.





Gogoi emphasised the need for the government to take proactive measures to prevent such instances, rather than reacting after lives are lost





"In his response, the Hon'ble Minister shared our concern that these young men are often misled and lured to take up these jobs and that they should not be serving in foreign armies. The government, instead of taking a reactionary approach after lives are lost, should clarify what they are doing to prevent such instances," said Gaurav Gogoi





Notably, several Indians were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.





In April, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.





