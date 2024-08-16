



New Delhi: The third round of India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting will be held on August 20, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side and hold meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.





"The third round of the India-Japan 2+ 2 Foreign-Defence ministers meeting will be held on the 20th of August, 2024, in Delhi," Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Friday.





"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will be attending from the Indian side," he added.





The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo.





MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations is at a very high level and the 2+2 meet will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.





"2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is third one that is happening. India-Japan relation is at a very high level. Getting the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship," Jaiswal further said.





Earlier this month, EAM Jaishankar acknowledged that India and Japan have a strategic convergence of interests and said there is scope for growing business between both nations and New Delhi will have to work harder with Tokyo.





Jaishankar further stated that the people in Japan also appreciate that they have to work with India, keeping in mind the growing trade ties between the nations.





Further speaking about the third edition of Voice of Global South Summit, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the event will be held in virtual format, like the past two editions.





He further said that all countries from the Global South have been invited and more updates on the participation will be provided.





"All global south countries have been invited. We have a large number of countries participating. As to the exact number of countries who will be speaking, we will give you an update tomorrow," he said.





India will host the 3rd edition of the Voice of Global South Summit on August 17 as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.





The summit is underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues, the MEA stated in a release.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







