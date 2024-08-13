



New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti congratulated Vinay Mohan Kwatra on assuming charge as India's Ambassador to the United States on Tuesday.





In a post on X, Eric Garcetti said, "Congratulations to my friend Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on your appointment as the Ambassador of India to the United States! Looking forward to working closely with you and taking our partnership to new heights. Wishing you all the best #USIndiaFWD"





Kwatra, who was former Foreign Secretary, assumed charge as India's Ambassador to US on Tuesday. Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," Kwatra said in a post on X.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum welcomed India's new Ambassador to the US, "USISPF warmly welcomes @AmbVMKwatra as he begins his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the U.S. We wish him a successful and productive tenure and look forward to working closely with him and @IndianEmbassyUS to elevate the US-India partnership."





Kwatra takes charge as India's Ambassador to the US at a time when the relations between the two countries are at a high point.





On Monday (local time), the White House said that President Joe Biden views the United States' relationship with India as one of the most consequential in the world, adding that both countries "work closely" on vital priorities.





In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that the US works with India on key priorities, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue). She further emphasised how the US wants to expand its "critically important partnership" with India, moving forward.





"So look, the president views our relationship, the United States' relationship with India, as one of the most consequential in the world. And so we work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on this critical and emerging technology," Jean Pierre said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







