



Kasur: Police registered a blasphemy case against a private school owner and her maid in Rai Kalan village in the Kasur district of Punjab after accusations emerged that they had desecrated pages of the Quran, Dawn News reported on Tuesday.





The incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media the following day.





As a result, large crowds from neighbouring villages gathered outside the school and police arrived in a substantial number.





According to the FIR, the school's driver and gardener recorded the video of the burned pages and reported it to the complainant. The allegations suggest that the maid burned the pages under the direction of the school owner. The police have stated that the situation is under control and that arrests will be made soon.





Blasphemy is a highly sensitive and contentious issue in Pakistan, where allegations of insulting religion or religious texts can result in severe legal repercussions and societal backlash.





In Pakistan, false allegations of blasphemy have led to severe consequences for many individuals, often driven by personal grievances or social tensions.





One prominent case is that of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was falsely accused of blasphemy in 2009. Despite her eventual acquittal by the Supreme Court in 2018, her case drew significant international attention and highlighted the dangers of false accusations, as Dawn News reported.





Similarly, Mashal Khan, a university student, was brutally lynched in 2017 after being wrongfully accused of blasphemy, a situation exacerbated by personal vendettas.





The case of Sawan Masih, a Christian man accused in 2013, resulted in violent attacks on Christian communities and was criticized for its lack of credible evidence.





Additionally, Rimsha Masih, a young Christian girl with learning disabilities, faced accusations in 2012 that were later shown to be fabricated, underscoring the vulnerability of those targeted by false claims. These cases illustrate the severe impact and risks associated with false blasphemy allegations in Pakistan, reported Dawn News.





The blasphemy laws in Pakistan have been criticized for being frequently misused to settle personal scores, target minority communities, or incite violence. False accusations can lead to severe social and legal repercussions, including mob violence and extrajudicial killing.





The enforcement of blasphemy laws has faced criticism for lack of due process, with many cases resulting in lengthy legal battles and significant social unrest.





Moreover, the judicial process is often influenced by public opinion and pressure from extremist groups. Human rights organizations and international bodies have condemned the blasphemy laws for their potential to infringe on fundamental rights and freedoms.





Critics argue that the laws violate principles of free speech and are used to persecute religious minorities and dissenters.





(With Inputs From Agencies)









