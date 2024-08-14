



Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) are specialized weapons designed primarily to destroy or damage armoured vehicles, particularly tanks. ATGMs are sophisticated guided missiles primarily designed to destroy heavily armoured military vehicles like tanks. They are medium to long-range missiles that can be launched from various platforms, including infantry, vehicles, and aircraft.





They can be launched from various platforms:



Shoulder-launched by a single soldier Tripod-mounted, requiring a squad or team to transport and fire Vehicle and aircraft mounted missile systems





Key Features of ATGMs





1. Guidance Systems: ATGMs utilize various guidance technologies to accurately strike their targets. Common systems include:





Wire-Guided: The missile is controlled via a wire that transmits commands from the launcher to the missile.





Laser-Guided: The missile homes in on a laser spot designated by the operator.





Fire-And-Forget: Advanced models, like the U.S. Javelin, can autonomously track and engage targets after launch, allowing the operator to take cover immediately.





2. Top-Attack Capability: Many modern ATGMs, such as the Javelin, are designed to strike from above, where tank armour is typically weaker. This top-attack profile enhances their effectiveness against heavily armoured vehicles.





3. Portability and Ease of Use: ATGMs are often lightweight and can be operated by a single soldier with minimal training. This makes them highly effective in various combat scenarios.





4. Range and Effectiveness: The range of ATGMs varies, with some models capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 4.5 kilometers, making them formidable against modern armoured threats.





Historical Context





The development of ATGMs began during World War-II, with significant advancements occurring in subsequent conflicts. They have become essential components of modern military arsenals, reflecting an ongoing arms race between tank armor technology and anti-tank weaponry.





In summary, anti-tank guided missiles are sophisticated, guided weapons that play a crucial role in modern warfare, particularly in countering armoured threats. Their various guidance systems, portability, and effectiveness make them vital assets for infantry and armoured units alike.





Our Bureau







