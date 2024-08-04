



Tel Aviv: An Israeli woman was killed and three others were injured in a terror stabbing attack in Israel's Holon on Sunday morning, The Times of Israel reported, citing police and medics.





The terrorist, a West Bank Palestinian stabbed three people at three different places before being shot by a police personnel, the report said.





Magen David Adom ambulance service medics said, "This was a complex and difficult terror attack, the casualties were at three separate locations, approximately 500 meters from each other," The Times of Israel reported.





MDA said that a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the site of the incident. MDA said three people were taken to the nearby Wolfson Medical Center, which included a man in his 70s in critical condition, a man aged 68 in serious condition, and a 26-year-old in moderate condition.





The first victim was stabbed at the entrance to a park on Moshe Dayan Street, where the woman was killed and the man (68) was seriously injured, The Times of Israel reported.





The terrorist then headed to a nearby bus stop next to the gas station, where he stabbed and critically injured the man in his 70s. The last victim (26) was stabbed at a bus parking lot on Dan Shomron Street, according to MDA.





Police said the terrorist was shot by an officer, who reached the site of the incident. His condition was not immediately known.





A security source identified him as Amar Odeh (34), a resident of Salfit's West Bank city. According to the source, he did not have an entry permit to Israel and had no prior security-related offences.





Police further said they were carrying out the search in the area for possible additional suspects who were involved in the area, The Times of Israel reported.





On July 31, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran. In a statement, the IRGC said that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in Tehran.





A projectile hit a residence allocated to war veterans in Tehran at 2 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to a Press TV report. Ismail Haniyeh, who was based in Qatar, travelled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a Press TV report.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time).The IDF said Shukr was "responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs" and for the terror group's "force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," The Times of Israel reported.





On July 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days, CNN reported. He made the remarks hours after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.





The conflict between Israel and Hamas started after the terrorists entered through the Gaza border into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 people as hostages.





Since then, 24 Israelis, including security personnel, have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank, including in Sunday's attack, the report said. Furthermore, five Israeli security forces members were killed in clashes with terror operatives in the West Bank.





