



Ganderbal: The much-awaited 6.5 kilometre Z-Morh tunnel, a crucial infrastructure project, is expected to open for transportation by September 15 this year, the officials informed on Saturday.





Notably, the vehicles will not be charged a toll fee to travel through the tunnel.





Officials privy to the development said the tunnel will remain operational throughout the year, similar to other tourist spots in the Valley.





“This development promises uninterrupted access to the scenic Sonamarg area, even during the severe winter months,” they said.





Launched in July 2020, the Z-Morh tunnel project in Gagangeer area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district represents a substantial investment by the central government, with a total cost of ₹2,400 crores.





Approximately 1,500 personnel, including officers, engineers, supervisors, and drivers, were deployed to ensure the project’s timely completion.





This workforce has been instrumental in adhering to the project’s schedule, aiming to boost local tourism by offering winter access to Sonamarg’s snowy landscapes.





The tunnel is equipped with comprehensive facilities to ensure safe and seamless travel during winter.





Previously, avalanches along certain sections of the Hung road necessitated the closure of the Sonamarg road in December, forcing tourists to turn back at the Gagangheer area. The road typically reopened for transportation in May. With the new tunnel, this seasonal disruption will be a thing of the past.





Officials further added the tunnel on schedule, describing it as a major achievement. Once opened, the journey time from Gagangheer to Sonamarg will be significantly reduced to just half an hour, they said.





The construction company, APCO, has played a crucial role in the completion of this project. After 15 years of operation, the tunnel’s management will be handed over to NHIDCL.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed









