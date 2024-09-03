



The Royal Australian Air Force has sent combat aircraft to India in support of a multinational exercise for the first time, reported Australian Official Defence Web Portal.





Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 is being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 30 August to 13 September 2024.





The Royal Australian Air Force has sent three EA-18G Growler aircraft from No 6 Squadron, and up to 120 personnel.





This is the first time India has conducted Exercise Tarang Shakti, with 11 participating nations and 18 observer nations attending.





Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said Australia’s participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional partners and fostering international cooperation to address shared security challenges.





“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Air Marshal Chappell said.





“Participation in international exercises such as Tarang Shakti 24, showcases our advanced capabilities that ensure rapid response and adaptability to emerging threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.





“Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will provide our aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries, develop a mutual understanding of tactical operations, and foster international relations.”





Australia and India have enjoyed increased air defence cooperation in recent years, including hosting Indian Air Force Flankers at Exercise Pitch Black in 2018, 2022, and 2024.





Air Force also conducts a number of training and engagement activities with Indian Navy P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft.





Australia will continue to support India’s key role in the region by increasing the depth and complexity of our defence cooperation.





Australian Official Defence Web Portal



