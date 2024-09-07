



Quetta: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has sharply criticized the Pakistani federal government for enacting the 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.'





This new legislation empowers the defence forces to arrest and imprison individuals for organizing or participating in public meetings, a move the BYC condemns as a tactic to legally sanction and escalate the ongoing Baloch genocide.





According to the BYC, Balochistan is already struggling with severe issues including infrastructural neglect, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. The residents frequently protest to voice their dissent against these conditions.





In a statement posted on X, the BYC voiced serious concerns, saying, "We have grave concerns over the recent decision by Pakistan's federal government to grant the state military sweeping powers in Balochistan to arrest individuals on suspicion and detain them without trial for up to three months. This move is an attempt to justify and escalate the ongoing Baloch genocide legally."





The BYC points out that the military already exercises similar authority in practice, routinely engaging in the enforced disappearance of Baloch people and detaining them in secret torture cells for extended periods, often without any legal process.





This practice has been ongoing for several years and continues unabated. The new legal framework, which targets "suspects," is expected to worsen these abuses and provide a legal shield for severe human rights violations throughout Balochistan.





The BYC says, across Balochistan, from Makuran to Koh-e-Sulaiman, enforced disappearances have become a daily occurrence. The BYC highlights that Balochistan is one of the most affected regions, with more than one Baloch disappearing daily. The recent legislation aims to grant the military full legal and constitutional authority for such actions, ensuring that every act of oppression and brutality is legally protected.





The BYC warns that these measures could transform Balochistan into a centre of human rights violations, potentially leading to the disappearance of millions. They urgently call on international human rights organizations to condemn the decision and take immediate action.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







