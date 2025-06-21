



In a series of high-level engagements in Washington DC, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace, stability, and a rules-based international order.





According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir’s visit included a significant meeting with former US President Donald Trump at the White House, as well as comprehensive discussions with senior scholars, policy experts, and representatives from leading international media and strategic affairs institutions.





General Munir’s interactions provided a platform to articulate Pakistan’s principled stance on key regional and global issues. He emphasized Pakistan’s constructive role in fostering peace and highlighted the country’s frontline position in the global war against terrorism. The army chief detailed the immense human and economic sacrifices Pakistan has made in pursuit of a safer and more secure world, while also drawing attention to the malign influence of certain regional actors in perpetuating terrorism as part of hybrid warfare strategies.





The visit came at a sensitive time, following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. In response to subsequent military operations by both nations, Munir discussed Pakistan’s perspective on counter-terrorism and the necessity of dialogue and restraint.





He referenced recent military operations, including Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the broader ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (Battle of Truth), as evidence of Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and maintain stability.





Beyond security matters, General Munir also highlighted Pakistan’s untapped potential in sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and mining. He invited international partners to explore collaborative opportunities, underscoring the country’s vast and underexploited reserves. The discussions further evaluated the enduring Pakistan-US partnership, with Munir noting historical convergences in counter-terrorism, regional security, and economic development.





Throughout his engagements, General Munir underscored the importance of building a broader, multidimensional relationship between Pakistan and the United States, grounded in mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and economic interdependence. Participants in these exchanges reportedly appreciated the openness and clarity of Munir’s perspectives, recognising Pakistan’s consistent and principled policies.





The Pakistan Army described the visit as a positive step toward enhancing strategic dialogue and strengthening bilateral ties. The engagements, marked by transparency and a spirit of mutual understanding, reflect Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to transparent diplomacy, international engagement, and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence through principled and proactive dialogue.





Based On A PTI Report







