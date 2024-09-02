



Centum Electronics has secured a significant order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) valued at ₹108.58 crore. This contract involves the development of intersatellite link and other payload subsystems, which are expected to be completed within a 16-month timeframe.





Following the announcement of this order, Centum Electronics' stock experienced a notable increase, rising by 3.10% to reach ₹1,757.15 per share. This uptick reflects positive market sentiment regarding the company's capabilities and its ongoing collaboration with DRDO.





This order not only highlights Centum Electronics' role as a key player in India's defence sector but also underscores the growing demand for advanced electronic systems in defence and aerospace applications. The successful execution of this project could further enhance the company's reputation and market position in the industry.





Agencies







