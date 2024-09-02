President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of UKPNP, Jamil Maqsood





Brussels: The President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Jamil Maqsood, expressed grave concerns about the ongoing human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





During a recent interview with ANI, Maqsood highlighted that activists involved in recent protests in PoK are facing systematic targeting by Pakistani authorities.





Maqsood criticized Pakistan's actions against protestors demanding reductions in electricity bills and the restoration of various subsidies, such as those for flour and essentials.





He noted, "Student organizations and young political activists have been abducted in cities including Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Rawalakot. The cases of Mis Asma Batoor and Raja Mudassar are among them. Approximately 300 activists are reported missing, with no available data on potential torture or illegal detention."





Maqsood called on international institutions and human rights organizations to urgently address the severe human rights violations occurring in the region.





The UKPNP leader further elaborated that there is a significant lack of national and electronic media coverage in PoK and PoGB. He stated, "There is a complete absence of national and electronic media coverage in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Consequently, all information is conveyed to us via social media and private channels. Due to the lack of mainstream news sources, we rely on updates from friends and party members to stay informed."





Addressing the broader human rights situation, Maqsood compared the tactics used in PoK to those employed in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He pointed out that while some human rights organizations operate in other areas, PoK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) lack credible media representation, leaving the violations poorly documented.





Regarding Chinese involvement in PoK and PoGB, Maqsood claimed that China is using these regions as part of a broader geopolitical strategy. According to Maqsood, China aims to exert pressure on India and advance its regional interests by leveraging Pakistani territory and institutions. This strategy is part of China's broader efforts to undermine democratic institutions in Pakistan, with China aligning itself with Pakistani military and right-wing fundamentalist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami.





"The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Chinese Communist Party signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008, reflecting their collaboration to destabilize Pakistan," said Maqsood.





On the subject of terrorism, Maqsood confirmed the ongoing presence of terror infrastructure in PoK and PoGB.





He described a close collaboration between military organizations and terror camps. Regarding the recruitment of outsiders for senior positions in the PoK administration, Maqsood criticized the lack of meritocracy. He argued that this practice is part of a strategy to consolidate control over financial, political, and constitutional domains, further entrenching their hold on the region.





