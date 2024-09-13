



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that French design software company Dassault Systèmes will establish an aerospace and defence automotive electric vehicle training hub in the state, investing around ₹240 crore.





The training hub will focus on upskilling youth in Assam on the latest technologies in the aerospace, defence, and automotive electric vehicle sectors. It is part of Dassault's efforts to support projects with high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the Government of Assam.





This collaboration comes shortly after TATA Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, signed an agreement with the Assam government to transform 34 polytechnics and 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into futuristic Centres of Excellence (COEs). Tata Technologies will invest approximately ₹2,390 crores in this 10-year project.





The upgraded COEs will offer a wide variety of courses to upskill Assam's youth on various traditional and new age industries, empowering the northeast region of India, which is a key focus area for the Tata Group.





These initiatives by Dassault and TATA Technologies aim to provide the best possible technology training ecosystem in Assam, enabling the youth to stay aligned with the skillsets required in the future, innovate new technology solutions in the state, and attract investments from companies into Assam.





