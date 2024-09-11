



New Delhi: Amid increasing use of unmanned warfare, the Defence Ministry has given approval to the Indian Navy's plans worth over ₹2,500 crore to build 100-ton unmanned underwater vessels.





The proposal for building the 100-ton unmanned underwater vessels was given clearance at a high level defence ministry meeting held recently, defence sources told ANI here.





The underwater vessels in the Extra Large category would weigh over 100 tons and would be





equipped with strike capabilities against enemy submarines and surface vessels, they said.





The vessels would give the Navy a niche capability in the underwater domain. It would also help the force to carry out multiple operations, former Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said when asked about the capability.





The Navy has plans of using such vessels for a plethora of tasks such as laying mines and mine clearing operations, surveillance, and launching weapons, the sources said.





The Indian Navy would be issuing a tender for the project in the next few months, and Indian shipyards would be bidding for it under the Aatmanirbharta initiative and offering it under the Make-1 procedure, the sources said.





The Navy would want the vessels with capability to remain underwater for very long hours at long distances from the shore to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vessels and other activities and safeguard national interests.





The Indian Navy has been working towards preparing itself for warfare of the future by upgrading its capabilities in the unmanned domain.





The force has been working on unmanned surface vessels, which have also been used in the ongoing conflicts across the globe for destroying larger vessels and assets.





The Navy has also focused on increasing its unmanned long range surveillance capabilities with the induction of drones like the MQ-9B and Drishti Hermes 900, along with the ones planned for the future.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







