



On June 23, 2025, Iran launched a significant missile attack targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions following recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The primary target was the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and the forward headquarters of US Central Command. Simultaneously, missiles were also fired at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, which houses US troops.





Sequence of Events





US Airstrikes On Iran: The incident was triggered by US airstrikes over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.





Iranian Missile Launch: In response, Iran fired at least 10 missiles toward Qatar and at least one toward Iraq, according to reports citing Israeli and Iraqi officials. Iranian state television described the attack as a “mighty and successful response” to what it termed “America’s aggression”.





Impact In Qatar: Residents in Doha and Lusail witnessed explosions and interceptors in the sky as Qatar’s air defences engaged the incoming missiles. The Qatari Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted the attack, resulting in no casualties or injuries. The base had reportedly been evacuated earlier as a precaution, and all necessary safety measures were in place.





Regional And International Response





Qatar’s Reaction: Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian missile strike, labelling it a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and international law. The Qatari government asserted its right to respond in a manner proportional to the aggression and emphasized the importance of dialogue to prevent further escalation.





India’s Advisory: The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to remain calm, stay indoors, and follow local news and official guidance. Airlines such as IndiGo warned of potential flight delays or diversions due to the evolving security situation.





Other Regional Effects: The United Arab Emirates closed its airspace, Bahrain issued siren alerts, and other Gulf nations reportedly took precautionary measures, including shutting their airspaces and rerouting flights.





Measured Iranian Response: Observers noted that Iran claimed the number of missiles fired matched the number of US bombs used in the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, possibly signalling a calculated response intended to avoid further escalation while demonstrating resolve.





US and International Monitoring: The White House and US Department of Defence closely monitored the situation, with President Trump convening with top defence officials in the White House Situation Room.





No Immediate US or Iraqi Casualty Reports: While there was clear evidence of missile launches at both Al Udeid and Ain al-Assad bases, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, particularly in Qatar where the attack was intercepted.





Iran’s missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq represent a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, triggered by American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.





Qatar’s swift interception of the missiles prevented casualties, but the incident has heightened tensions across the Gulf, prompting advisories for foreign nationals and disruptions to air travel. Both Qatar and India have called for calm and vigilance, while regional actors brace for potential further developments.