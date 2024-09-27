



New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity. He further said that the meeting emphasised the need to reform multilateralism and strengthen development.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multi-polarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development."





Jaishankar also stressed achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. The discussions focused on overcoming poverty, addressing debt, and promoting fair trade.





"Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade and overcoming poverty. Thank FM Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting," the post on X added.





Meanwhile, in a series of other tweets, Jaishankar posted pictures of his meetings with several foreign ministers on the sidelines of UNGA.





In a post, he wrote, "Happy to see FM Tim Kabba of Sierra Leone on the sidelines of UNGA79. Appreciate their leadership on reformed multilateralism."





In another post, he wrote, "Good to meet the new Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of UNGA 79."





"With FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran ahead of the BRICS meeting," another post on X by Jaishankar said.





Meanwhile, Jaishankar attended the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L.69 and C-10 groupings of nations on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.





During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the need for reform of United Nations Security Council membership in permanent and non-permanent categories.





The L.69 Annual Ministerial Meeting meeting was chaired by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Ralph E Gonsalves, in his capacity as Spokesperson of the L.69, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.





