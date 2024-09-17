



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he met Morten Bodskov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark.





Jaishankar said that the two discussed about taking forward the Green Strategic Partnership.





In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet today Mr. Morten Bodskov, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark. Discussed taking forward our Green Strategic Partnership."





Earlier on September 16, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi held a bilateral meeting with Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during the ongoing Re-Invest 2024 being held in Gandhinagar.





Minister Joshi said that India looks forward to leveraging Denmark's expertise and experience in the renewable sector. He also invited Danish companies to invest in India as it rises on the global renewable energy horizon.





"India has made substantial strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, setting ambitious targets and creating an environment conducive to the sustainable development," Joshi said in his remarks.





At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.





India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, are seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power.





"The country has become a leading force in the solar and wind energy, positioning itself as a key contributor to the global clean energy transition. Our commitment to integrating the green energy solutions into India's growth strategy has not only propelled the nation forward but also demonstrated his dedication to combating the climate change and promoting environmental sustainability on the world stage," he added.





