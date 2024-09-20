



The Indian Navy signed a contract with the US in 2020, under emergency provisions, to acquire advanced surveillance capabilities.





General Atomics, a US-based firm, will replace the MQ-9B Predator drone soon to fulfil its contractual obligations with the Indian Navy. As per the agreement between the Indian Navy and the US firm, they are supposed to fly a certain number of hours every month to meet naval requirements.





The missions can’t be completed by one bird alone, they will have to replace the crashed bird at the earliest, top defence officials said.





The Indian Navy signed a contract with the US in 2020, under emergency provisions, to acquire advanced surveillance capabilities. The leased Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA), operating from INS Rajali, Arakkonam (near Chennai), experienced a technical failure during a routine surveillance mission.





Despite efforts, the issue could not be resolved mid-flight. The aircraft was safely navigated over the sea and carried out a controlled ditching off the Chennai coast. A detailed report has been sought from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).





India is also planning to purchase an additional 31 similar drones which will have high-need capability. The Navy has asked for a comprehensive report from the US firm on the reasons behind the crash.





(With Input From Agencies)







