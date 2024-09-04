



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Indian diaspora residing in Brunei expressed their happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation and said that they feel extremely happy and honoured to meet PM Modi.





Notably, the remarks by the people came as PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan.





While speaking with ANI, Dr Alexander, a resident residing in Brunei, said that he feels honoured to have PM Modi in the country.





He said, "I am one of the longest-serving Indian nationals in Brunei. I have been here for more than 38 years, and we have enjoyed our stay here. We are happy and honoured to have our PM Modi in Brunei for the first time. It's been a big event. We are hopeful that the relationship between India and Brunei will improve.





Speaking more on India-Brunei relations, he said, "It was a big honour to meet the PM. When you look at the history of Brunei, it has been the Indians who have been right from the beginning in the professional fields--teachers, engineers, doctors--who helped build up the nation."





Rohini from Kerala, while speaking with ANI, said, "I have been in Brunei for 30 years. I have been working at the British International School for 20 years. We were mesmerised and stunned to see PM Modi. It is a dream come true. He is the "Pratham Sewak" of our country. We have no words to express our joy."





She further spoke about the inauguration of the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission and said, "We got the chance to welcome PM Modi. To see Modi ji in Brunei is something like a dream for us. And he took the lamp from my hand to light the auspicious lamp for the inaugural ceremony of this new Chancery of Government of India... We are proud and happy to be a part of this grand occasion."





Another lady while speaking with ANI expressed her happiness for meeting with PM Modi and said, "PM Modi saw the paintings made by the children and he liked them. He also gave his autograph on the painting. I am feeling very happy and excited."





The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Office.On the occasion, he lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque. PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration.





He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and strengthened bilateral ties. The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s.





Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei. The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei's healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged.





Meanwhile, PM Modi also shared a post on his X and said that the new Chancery will serve Indians in Brunei Darussalam.





He said, "Delighted to inaugurate the new Indian High Commission Chancery, it demonstrates our stronger relationship with Brunei Darussalam. This will also serve Indians in Brunei Darussalam."





This report is auto-generated from news service agency







