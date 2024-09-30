



KOLAR: A Chetak helicopter belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on its way from Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, to Thambaram Air Force Station, Chennai, made an emergency landing, reportedly due to technical problems, in Doddur Karpanahalli of KGF taluk. According to sources, there were three pilots on board.





KGF Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju said that locals who were in their fields informed the police that a helicopter had landed in DK Halli, and a police team rushed to the spot. It is learnt that the helicopter suffered technical problems, which prompted its crew to make an emergency landing. All on board, along with the helicopter, are safe.





Shantharaju informed that he also spoke to senior officers of the IAF in Bengaluru, and adhering to protocol, all three pilots were accommodated at the BEML guesthouse, while additional police personnel were deployed to set up a security perimeter around the helicopter.





He added that a team of technicians also reached the spot on another helicopter, to take up maintenance work of the stationed Chetak. To aid them, lighting arrangements were also made near the spot. Meanwhile, another team is reaching the spot by road.





