



Senior officials from India and the US met on Wednesday to discuss crucial defence-related issues, including the procurement of military equipment, technology transfer, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who took over in August, had his first meeting with US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks. Among the key topics discussed was the delayed delivery of engines for the Tejas fighter jet, which India has requested the US to expedite.





The TEJAS jets, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), are powered by General Electric’s F404 engines. Delays in engine deliveries have, in turn, delayed the jets’ delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The first jets were originally scheduled to be delivered in March this year, but none have been handed over yet. The Ministry of Defence has set a target of producing 16 jets by the end of this financial year.





Additionally, India and the US are in talks to co-produce the F414 engine in India, intended for the next generation of Tejas jets.





A statement from the US Department of Defence, quoting Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon, confirmed that Misri and Hicks discussed ongoing efforts to co-produce jet engines, land mobility systems, and munitions.





Sources indicated that India is also looking to source Javelin anti-tank missiles and co-produce the Stryker land-use vehicle. Additionally, India is negotiating a deal to purchase 31 armed drones from the US.





Hicks and Misri emphasised strengthening the US-India defence partnership, with a focus on defence industrial cooperation, technology innovation, and operational collaboration.





In a post on X, Hicks stated, “I met with Indian Foreign Secretary Misri to discuss the significant momentum in the US-India defence relationship and our increased cooperation to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.”





The Indian Embassy in the US also shared on X, stating, “Accelerating the momentum in the India-US Defence Partnership. Both sides applauded the growing depth and scope of the bilateral defence partnership and agreed to intensify discussions going forward.”





India and the US continue to deepen their defence ties, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Army and US Army recently concluded the Yudh Abhyas exercise in India, and both nations, along with Australia and Japan, will participate in the Malabar exercise starting on October 8 in the Bay of Bengal.





Foreign Secretary Misri also met with Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer to discuss the expanding India-US strategic partnership, including the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The iCET, steered by the National Security Advisers of both countries, covers multiple technology sectors such as space, semiconductors, defence, and artificial intelligence.





Agencies







