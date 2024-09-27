



India is likely to finalise the terms and sign a deal to acquire the advanced fighter jet engine technology from the US this financial year, in time to start producing them for the next generation Light Combat Aircraft that are under development, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), DK Sunil, has told ET





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is poised to finalize a significant fighter jet engine deal this year, primarily in collaboration with General Electric (GE) Aerospace. This partnership is expected to address India's pressing need for advanced fighter aircraft engines, particularly the F414 INS6 engines, which will be manufactured in India. He added production of the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is on track and the fighters would be delivered as soon as engines ordered from the US arrive.





GE Aerospace's President, Amy Gowder, confirmed that the fighter jet engine technology deal with India is on track. A detailed technical proposal is anticipated to be shared with HAL soon, indicating that the negotiations are progressing well.





Technology Transfer: Initially, GE had proposed a 56% technology transfer, which has now been increased to 80%. This transfer encompasses essential technologies such as coatings for engine components and advanced manufacturing techniques.





The deal is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology. The Indian government is in the final stages of approving a manufacturing license agreement, which is anticipated to pave the way for the establishment of a new engine production facility in Bangalore





Discussions between HAL and GE are ongoing, with expectations that the agreement will be formalized within the next few months. The operational timeline for the new facility is projected to be within two years following contract signing





HAL's Chief, DK Sunil, mentioned that the company is set to double its order book to approximately ₹2.1 lakh crore within the next year, driven by the Indian government's strong push for the Make in India initiative.





The deal is seen as a "game changer" for HAL, as it will not only enhance India's defence capabilities but also lay the groundwork for future indigenous engine development. The collaboration is expected to resolve the current shortage of fighter aircraft in India.





The anticipated fighter engine deal between HAL and GE Aerospace represents a significant step forward for India's defence sector, aligning with the government's objectives to bolster indigenous manufacturing capabilities. As negotiations continue, the outcome of this partnership could have lasting implications for the Indian Air Force and the broader defence landscape.





