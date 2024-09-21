



Churachandpur: In two successful joint operations conducted on September 21, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police, made significant recoveries of illegal arms and warlike stores from Churachandpur and fringe areas of Thoubal and Imphal East districts, an official statement said on Saturday.





"These operations underscore the Indian Army's ongoing peace efforts in the region, with the demilitarisation of the local population as a primary objective," the statement added.





In the first operation, a combined team of the Indian Army and Churachandpur Police carried out a search in the heavily forested upper reaches of Thangjing Ridge in Churachandpur District. The operation led to the recovery of two 9 mm pistols along with two pistol magazines, a single-barrel rifle, two locally fabricated rockets measuring 5.5 feet and 3 feet, respectively, a modified long-range mortar, two modified medium-range mortars, four mortar bombs, nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 6.2 kilograms of Grade Two explosives, and warlike stores, the statement added.





In a separate operation, acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of Indian Army and Manipur Police carried out a search at Changbi Village lying at the fringe areas of Thoubal and Imphal East districts. This operation resulted in the recovery of two carbine machine guns, two pistols, a single-barrel gun, nine hand grenades, eleven rounds of small arms ammunition and other warlike stores, it added.





The successful recovery of these arms and explosives highlights the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and local law enforcement agencies, reflecting their shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the region. All recovered arms and warlike stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.





Meanwhile on September 20, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 176 and 224 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 109 Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained NIL persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State, said the Manipur Police.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







