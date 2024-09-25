According to defence experts, the increased enquiries for AK-203 assault rifles are largely due to the sections imposed on Russia by the US and other Western nations





Some 6,71,000 AK-203s will be manufactured at Korwa Ordnance Factory, Amethi





The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint venture between India and Russia responsible for producing the Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, has seen a significant rise in export enquiries from African and Middle Eastern countries.





The heightened demand for AK-203 assault rifles is largely attributed to the sections imposed on Russia by the US and other Western nations, creating a unique opportunity for IRRPL to capitalize on its assault rifles.





The AK-203, a modernised version of the Kalashnikov rifle, is renowned for its reliability, adaptability, and endurance in tough conditions. India is the first country outside Russia which has started the production of the AK-200 series assault rifles.





Speaking on the issue, a defence official said, "The demand for the AK-203 has surged, especially in regions where Russian arms have long been the preferred choice. Our collaboration with Russia enables us to step in and fill the void created by the sanctions, while also advancing India’s defence interests."





According to defence analysts, this heightened interest could deepen India’s defence relationships with African and Middle Eastern nations, while also bolstering India’s vision for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





While no formal agreements have been signed yet, the growing inquiries signal a potential boost to IRRPL’s export portfolio. Earlier this year 35,000 AK-203 rifles were delivered to the Indian Army while more are to be handed over soon.





With keen interest from these regions, IRRPL is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s defence manufacturing sector, marking a new era in the country’s ascent as a global arms supplier.





Agencies







