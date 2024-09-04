



10 KW DEW trials planned; 50-100 KW DEW under development





The Indian Navy is making significant strides in the development and testing of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs). Recently, unconfirmed reports indicate that trials for a 2-kilowatt (kW) DEW have been conducted, and plans are in place for testing a 10 kW DEW in the near future. Furthermore, DRDO is actively working on developing more powerful DEWs, with a 50-100 kW system currently under development.





The Indian Navy has successfully conducted trials of a 2 kW DEW system. This marks an important step in enhancing India's capabilities in modern warfare. Plans are underway to test a 10 kW DEW, which is expected to provide greater operational effectiveness compared to the 2 kW system.





The DRDO is focused on developing a more advanced DEW system with power levels ranging from 50 to 100 kW. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's military technology and capabilities.





The development of DEWs is seen as a critical advancement in military technology, potentially allowing for rapid engagement of threats at the speed of light. These systems are designed to neutralize or damage targets using concentrated energy, offering significant advantages over conventional weaponry. The ongoing trials and future developments in DEWs reflect India's commitment to modernizing its defence capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.





Our Bureau







