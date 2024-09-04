



Consistent momentum in the development of India’s semiconductor ecosystem



With the objective to develop a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.





The proposed unit will be setup with an investment of ₹3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 Lakh chips per day.





The chips produced in this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications which include segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, mobile phones, etc.





The Program for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on 21.12.2021 with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore.





In June, 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the first proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.





In February, 2024, three more semiconductor units were approved. TATA Electronics is setting up a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat and one semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. CG Power is setting up one semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat





Construction of all 4 semiconductor units is progressing at a rapid pace and a robust semiconductor ecosystem is emerging near the units. These 4 units will bring an investment of almost ₹1.5 Lakh crore. The cumulative capacity of these units is about 7 crore chips per day.





Prime Minister's Office







