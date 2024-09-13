



Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said that he looks forward to meeting Quad partners to discuss important challenges faced by the Indo-Pacific and strengthening the cooperation between the four nations.





Albanese is set to travel to the United States to attend Quad Leaders Summit in Delaware on September 21.





The Australian Prime Minister will be joined by fellow Quad leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Quadrilateral Summit.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.





According to a statement released by Australian Prime Minister's Office, Albanese will discuss regional issues and opportunities to further advance the Quad's positive and practical agenda at the Summit.





In the statement, Albanese said, "I look forward to meeting with my Quad partners to discuss important challenges facing the Indo-Pacific and strengthening the Quad's cooperation."





He stated that Australia is deeply invested in the future prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific.





Albanese said, "Australia, the United States, India, and Japan share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where all countries can cooperate, trade and thrive."





"We will work together to shape the kind of region in which we want to live. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners," he added.





This will be the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. India will be hosting the 2025 Quad Leaders' Summit.





The official statement released by Australian PM's office stated, "The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to practical action in the Indo-Pacific to shape the kind of region in which we want to live - an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where sovereignty is respected and competition is managed responsibly."





It said the grouping is making a positive contribution to the Indo-Pacific by delivering practical outcomes that respond to the region's priorities.





"The Quad is building on these efforts, year on year, in areas such as strengthening clean energy supply chains, supporting maritime security, helping to train the region's infrastructure practitioners, enhancing regional health security, and building resilience and connectivity through undersea cable cooperation," the statement read.





On Thursday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden is set to host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders summit in Delaware on September 21 and is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as other leaders.





The summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of free and open Indo-Pacific region.





"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, September 21. The President looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.





"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president--a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries," she added.





The Quad Leaders Summit, she said, will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among four nations and advancing a shared vision of free and open Indo-Pacific region and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas.





"These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity," she added.





