



Wilmington: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said on Sunday (local time) that he is thrilled to see the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) countries coming together to announce new initiatives, adding that he is looking forward to the QUAD Leaders Summit in India, taking place in 2025.





Sharing a post on X, alongside a picture of the Quad leaders (US, India, Australia, and Japan) attending the summit in Delaware on Saturday, Garcetti wrote, "Thrilled to see the QUAD coming together to announce new initiatives and upcoming meetings to explore investments in the Indo-Pacific to include health security, food security, clean energy, and quality infrastructure."





"Looking forward to the 2025 QUAD Leaders Summit in India!" he added.





President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.





The Quad leaders added that they recommit to working in partnership with Pacific island countries to achieve shared aspirations and address shared challenges.





The Quad nations also affirmed that, in consultation with partners, they will work collectively to address attempts to unilaterally undermine the integrity of the UN, its Charter, and its agencies.





Earlier, US President Joe Biden, during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirmed support for initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council.





The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.





