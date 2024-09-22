



Wilmington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with gifts reflecting India's rich cultural heritage.





President Biden received an antique silver hand-engraved train model with 'Delhi-Delaware' inscribed on the sides of the main carriage. First Lady Jill Biden was gifted a Pashmina Shawl in an intricately designed Papier Mache Box.





Notably, the vintage silver hand-engraved train model is a rare and extraordinary piece and masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra - renowned for its rich heritage in silver craftsmanship. Made of 92.5 per cent silver, the model showcases the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry, with elaborate details achieved through traditional techniques such as engraving, repousse (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs), and intricate filigree work.





It is interesting to note that this creation is a tribute to the steam locomotive era, with artistic brilliance merging with historical significance.





Signifying the robust linkages between India and the US, the model has been customised by inscribing "DELHI - DELAWARE" on the sides of the main carriage and "INDIAN RAILWAYS" on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India.





PM Modi also presented the First Lady of USA Jill Biden with a Pashmina Shawl in Papier Mache Box.





Pashmina shawl of exceptional quality and unparalleled beauty come from the Jammu and Kashmir. This incredibly fine and soft fibre is hand-combed. Skilled artisans spin the Pashm into yarn, often by hand using traditional techniques passed down through generations.





The palette of a Pashmina shawl is as diverse as the land it hails from. Natural dyes derived from plants and minerals infuse the fabric with vibrant hues. Pashmina shawls are heirlooms passed down through generations, carrying memories and emotions within their threads.





Pashmina shawls traditionally come packed in papier mache boxes from Jammu and Kashmir, which are renowned for their exquisite beauty and craftsmanship. These boxes are handmade using a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials. Each box is a unique work of art, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. These boxes are not only functional but also serve as decorative items in their own right.





Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora after he arrived at Hotel Lotte Palace in New York.





In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."





Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.





The Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs."





Notably, President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.





