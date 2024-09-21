



New Delhi: Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Pardeshi, and Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1991, is presently officer on Special Duty in the Ministry.





"Shri Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi (IFS: 1991), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey," the MEA said in an official release Friday.





He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







