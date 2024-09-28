







Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled three indigenously developed Param Rudra supercomputers, marking a significant milestone in India's technological advancement. Param Rudra is a high-performance computing system designed to handle complex calculations and simulations at remarkable speeds.





These state-of-the-art computing systems, worth approximately ₹130 crore, have been strategically deployed in Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata to bolster scientific research across various disciplines.





HPC (High-Performance Computing) Supercomputing Systems are advanced computing environments designed to handle complex and data-intensive tasks that require significant computational power. HPC systems leverage the processing capabilities of multiple processors working in parallel to solve large-scale problems.





These systems are commonly used in climate modelling, molecular biology and genomics, Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, engineering and materials science simulations, and defence and aerospace applications.





What Is Param Rudra Supercomputer?





Param Rudra is a high-performance computing system designed to handle complex calculations and simulations at remarkable speeds. These supercomputers are the result of India's National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), showcasing the country's growing capabilities in developing advanced technologies domestically.





The Param Rudra supercomputers are set to revolutionize research in multiple fields:





In Pune, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will utilize Param Rudra to study Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena, advancing our understanding of the universe.





Equipped with several thousand Intel CPUs, 90 cutting-edge NVIDIA A100 GPUs, 35 terabytes of memory, and 2 petabytes of storage, the Param Brahmand system is set to drive ground breaking scientific research in time-domain astronomy, enabling transformational advancements in the field.





At the Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi, the supercomputer will enhance research in material science and atomic physics, fostering innovations in these critical fields.





These supercomputers will make cutting-edge technology accessible to young scientists. (Photo: NSM)





The S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata will leverage Param Rudra for advanced studies in physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.





In addition to the Param Rudra systems, PM Modi also introduced two High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems named Arka and Arunika, specifically designed for weather and climate research. With a combined investment of ₹850 crore, these systems aim to significantly improve India's weather forecasting capabilities.





The advantages for India are multifaceted. These supercomputers will make cutting-edge technology accessible to young scientists, fostering innovation and research in critical areas.





They will enhance India's computational capabilities, positioning the country as a global leader in supercomputing.





Furthermore, the practical applications of these systems extend beyond scientific research. They have the potential to benefit various sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and space exploration. For instance, improved weather forecasting can help farmers make informed decisions about crop management.





By developing these supercomputers indigenously, India is taking a significant step towards technological self-reliance. This aligns with the country's broader goals of becoming a global hub for scientific innovation and technological advancement.





Press Information Bureau Press Release



