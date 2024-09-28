



"Zepco Technologies, a Bangalore-based deep-tech start-up, proudly announces that its advanced propulsion system has powered a world record-setting high altitude flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying a heavy payload.





Designed, developed, and manufactured in Bengaluru, Zepco’s indigenous propulsion system successfully lifted a UAV with a 30 kg payload at an astonishing launch altitude of 19,024 feet at Umling La Pass – the highest motorable pass in the world. This remarkable feat was achieved with a total take-off weight of 100 kg, showcasing the motors’ ability to perform exceptionally well in challenging conditions with rarefied air.





This ground breaking achievement opens new avenues for transporting heavy equipment to a higher altitude for climate research, surveillance, defence, and other critical applications.





Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Director of Zepco, stated, “We are incredibly proud that our startup has designed and developed world-record setting indigenous propulsion systems from scratch in just two years. Our high efficiency, high-power motor systems exemplify the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’—truly a ‘Made in India’ product.”"





"Harsha Venkatesh, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, added, “As our name suggests, Zepco is committed to delivering solutions for the next generation. This is just the beginning of our journey!”





With this achievement, Zepco Technologies has established itself on a pioneering path in the motor manufacturing industry, venturing into territories that few others have explored.





ABOUT ZEPCO TECHNOLOGIES Zepco Technologies is a cutting-edge power electronics & motor company founded by a diverse team of engineers, product builders, and marketers with several decades of collective experience. Our goal is to build a world-class electronics product company based out of Bengaluru, with global aspirations.





As a Gen-Z Electric Propulsion-focused Company (ZEPCO), Zepco is dedicated to innovation and excellence in EV propulsion systems to propel up and ahead."





Agencies







