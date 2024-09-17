



Nigeria is on the verge of a significant military enhancement through the potential purchase of the HAL Dhruv helicopter, among other Indian defence products. This interest aligns with Nigeria's broader strategy to boost its air power and achieve greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Recently, Nigeria approved defence deals worth approximately $1 billion, which includes the HAL Dhruv helicopter. This move is part of Nigeria's initiative to strengthen its military capabilities, particularly in response to ongoing security challenges such as insurgency and terrorism.





A Nigerian delegation has already witnessed demonstrations of the HAL Dhruv, although they have not yet conducted flights with the helicopter. Additionally, six Nigerian Army Aviation pilots have undergone training on Chetak helicopters, which is part of a broader collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to enhance operational readiness.





The Nigerian Army has expressed a pressing need for combat helicopters to support ground troops and counter threats from insurgents like Boko Haram. The HAL Dhruv is expected to fulfil roles such as armed escort, ground attack, and reconnaissance, addressing gaps in Nigeria's current air capabilities.





Besides HAL, other international manufacturers like Airbus and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) are also vying for Nigeria's defence contracts. TAI has proposed its T-129 ATAK helicopter, while Airbus is offering the Tiger HAD multi-role helicopter. However, the HAL Dhruv is notably positioned as a cost-effective option compared to its competitors.





The acquisition of the HAL Dhruv could mark a pivotal shift in Nigeria's military strategy, enabling it to enhance its air operations significantly. The partnership with India not only aims at immediate military needs but also fosters long-term industrial collaboration, with an objective for Nigeria to achieve 40% self-reliance in military hardware manufacturing by 2027.





Agencies







