Bangalore-based spacetech start-up Pixxel has bagged a new contract from NASA to provide the space agency and the US government with hyperspectral Earth observation data.





In a statement, Pixxel said it has been awarded the contract under NASA’s $476 Million commercial Smallsat data acquisition programme. The contract will be valid until November 2028.





Pixel’s ability to capture data across hundreds of narrow wavelengths will help NASA get real-time insights on climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, resource management, and more.





Founded in 2018 by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel is building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites to detect, monitor and predict critical global phenomenon across sectors such as agriculture, mining, environment, among others.





The company plans to launch six satellites, named Fireflies, soon and aims to scale this number up to 24 by 2025. The satellites will weigh around 50 kg each, significantly higher than the 15 kg weight of the demo satellites, Shakuntala and Anand, launched by Pixxel in 2022.





Fireflies will have a 5-meter resolution, the highest-ever for a hyperspectral satellite. They will capture data across 250+ spectral wavelengths with its sensors covering a distance of 40 km.





Pixxel CEO Ahmed said, “Being selected for this NASA contract is a monumental achievement for Pixxel and further validates that hyperspectral imaging will be integral to the future of space-based Earth observation and enable us to truly build a health monitor for the planet.”





This comes on the back of reports that Pixxel has inked a deal with the Ministry of Defence under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme to manufacture miniaturised multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force.





Pixxel’s miniaturised satellite will be capable of carrying electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and hyperspectral payloads of up to 150 kgs, the ministry said in a statement back in June.





It is pertinent to note that Pixxel operates in the country’s fast-growing spacetech market, which is expected to become an over $77 Bn opportunity by 2030.





It has raised a total funding of nearly $74 Million till date and is backed by the likes of Google, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, Accenture, among others.





