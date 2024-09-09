



Mumbai: NIBE Space Pvt. Ltd. (NSPL), a subsidiary of NIBE Limited, a pioneering name in manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, on Sunday announced its ambitious vision to establish India's first multi-sensor, all-weather, high-revisit Earth Observation Satellite Constellation at an event in Mumbai.





With an aim to strengthen India's self-reliance in the strategically crucial defence-space sector, NSPL signed MoUs/agreements for a consortium of key Indian and global partners, including Larsen and Toubro, CENTUM, AgniKul, Skyroot, SpaceFields, SISIR, CYRAN, and Thales Alenia Space (as Technology Partner), through this landmark initiative.





With committed funding and strong R&D investments, NSPL is dedicated to addressing the space-based earth observation needs of Indian stakeholders while building the first private constellation in India.





At present, the country relies on limited sovereign satellites and expensive foreign satellite imagery that does not meet the evolving needs of national security. To address this, NSPL is undertaking a groundbreaking initiative to establish private domestic Earth Observation All-Weather LEO Satellite Constellation, consisting of 40 satellites over the next five to six years.





Eyes in the Sky! Skyroot Aerospace signs an MOU with Nibe Space Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nibe Limited, to launch their constellation of Earth Observation Satellites. The planned constellation will comprise 40 satellites and provide high-resolution imagery for strategic interests





This constellation will offer high-resolution imagery, high revisit times, and an end-to-end turnkey solution for national defence and strategic interests. NSPL will offer this constellation to the end user on a leased or user-definable exploitation model.





The event was graced by the honourable Secretary DDR&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr. Samir V Kamat and other dignitaries including Jayant Patil, Member of Executive Council of Management Larsen and Toubro, and Advisor Defence and Smart Technologies to CEO and MD Larsen and Toubro, Aseem Kumar Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, NSE Ltd., Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, Thales India., Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE Ltd., Apparao Mallavarapu, Chairman, Centum Electronics and Milind Kale, Chairman, The Cosmos Bank Ltd.





Also joining and congratulating virtually were esteemed dignitaries, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra.





The dignitaries highlighted the strategic importance of this venture for India's defence and space sectors, applauding the efforts of NSPL in driving self-reliance and technological advancement.





Commenting on the launch, Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Founder Nibe Limited, said, "The national endeavour marks a milestone step towards enhancing India's space capabilities. By integrating efforts from leading players across India's private sectors and involving select global majors, we are poised to accelerate local technology and skill development, reinforcing our nation's standing in the global space industry. We also appreciate the support of all our partners who are contributing advanced technology and data centre expertise to this unique constellation."





Representing Thales Alenia Space, Ashish Saraf said, "We congratulate Nibe for pioneering this landmark initiative that represents a significant leap forward for India's space industry. We are proud to be part of this space endeavour and look forward to bringing our collective innovation and expertise together for this tremendous national effort aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision."





During the event, NSPL also signed agreements/MoUs with Indian and international companies, marking a pivotal step in establishing an indigenous and advanced earth observation capability for India. This initiative not only emphasises NSPL's role as the leader of the consortium but also underscores NSPL's commitment to strengthening India's defence-space sector and driving the nation's ambition to be at the forefront of global space technology.





